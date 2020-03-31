STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman dies due to COVID-19 in Indore, death toll in MP rises to 4

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday.

Published: 31st March 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, who had left for home from Delhi on foot, died after experiencing chest pain in Agra on Saturday.

A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, who had left for home from Delhi on foot, died after experiencing chest pain in Agra on March 29. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By ANI

INDORE: A woman lost her life in Indore on Monday night due to coronavirus infection taking the total number of deaths due to the virus to four in the state.

The woman named Zareen was 49 years old and was a resident of Chandan Nagar area of the city. She was admitted to Indore's MGM Medical College and Hospital on March 29.

The Health bulletin released by the hospital on Monday stated that 46 samples were sent for COVID-19 testing out of which 33 returned results as negative.

13 samples have been sent again for testing as per the advice given by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). ICMR was not satisfied with the procedure employed for testing and hence suggested a revaluation.

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indore COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp