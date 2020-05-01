‘Drinking alcohol can kill coronavirus': Rajasthan Congress MLA reasons re-opening of liquor shops

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A Congress MLA in Rajasthan has demanded re-opening of liquor shops and has written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the same. Interestingly, Bharat Singh, the MLA from Kota's Sangod seat, has claimed that drinking alcohol will kill the coronavirus.

In his letter, Bharat Singh said that when alcohol-based sanitizers can kill the virus then drinking alcohol is also likely to do the same.

Besides pointing out that the state government is incurring massive revenue losses due to closure of liquor shops, Singh provided a "scientific" argument to re-open liquor outlets. "When coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove virus from the throat," Singh asserted in his letter to the CM.

Echoing a similar thought, Balwant Singh Punia, the CPI(M) MLA for Bhadra had also written to Gehlot in early April. He had argued for reopening of liquor shops by pointing out the risk of the liquor mafia spreading its influence in the state given the current ban on sales.

In a largely similar vein, a former BJP MLA from Kota , Bhavani Singh Rajawat, had also said that the ban on opening of liquor shops should be removed as the revenue generation in the state is getting affected and the economy is incurring a heavy loss. More interestingly, Rajawat had claimed, "Alcohol has been used as 'Somaras' since the Golden Age of India. Since ancient times, everyone including gods, kings and warriors used to consume it and therefore the tradition should continue. Similarly, consuming alcohol will not only kill coronavirus but will also generate revenue for the government."

As leaders in Rajasthan cutting across party lines are now demanding the re-opening of liquor outlets and providing novel arguments for the same, how soon the CM, who prides in being a Gandhian, will oblige is now being closely watched by tipplers across Rajasthan!!