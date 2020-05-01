STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government doctor flees COVID-19 quarantine centre in UP, caught and brought back

The doctor identified as those who had come in primary contact of the man who had died.

Published: 01st May 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

MATHURA: A government doctor, who fled from a quarantine centre in Mathura district, was chased by the cops and brought back.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the policemen are seen calling out to the medical practitioner, who was put under quarantine after came in contact with a person had tested positive for Covid-19.

The doctor chose to pay no heed to their calls and began running to escape from the policemen. However, the police officers caught him after a brief chase and he was put back into the quarantine centre with other doctors.

The doctors were in "self-quarantine" at the hospital after they refused to be shifted to a quarantine centre. All of them belong to the District Combined Hospital of Vrindavan, which was sealed on Monday night after the death of a Covid-19 patient.

The doctors were identified as those who had come in primary contact of the man who had died.

Apart from this, 13 health workers, including nurses, who had also been in contact with the patient and were quarantined at the Krishna Kuteer centre, went missing on Wednesday night.

District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said that an FIR would be lodged against anyone who escapes from the quarantine facility.

He added that the quarantined doctors will also face action if they violate the norms.

A health official said that the whereabouts of the other health workers who escaped from the facility were currently unknown. "Efforts are on to trace them," he said.

Mishra also said that an FIR would be registered against the 13 health workers who had fled.

The Mathura chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned the act of the health workers fleeing quarantine and for not cooperating with policemen.

Its President Anil Chauhan said, "Medical professionals cannot be so unethical and irresponsible, putting the society at risk."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Doctors Covid UP
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp