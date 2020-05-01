Government doctor flees COVID-19 quarantine centre in UP, caught and brought back

By IANS

MATHURA: A government doctor, who fled from a quarantine centre in Mathura district, was chased by the cops and brought back.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the policemen are seen calling out to the medical practitioner, who was put under quarantine after came in contact with a person had tested positive for Covid-19.

The doctor chose to pay no heed to their calls and began running to escape from the policemen. However, the police officers caught him after a brief chase and he was put back into the quarantine centre with other doctors.

The doctors were in "self-quarantine" at the hospital after they refused to be shifted to a quarantine centre. All of them belong to the District Combined Hospital of Vrindavan, which was sealed on Monday night after the death of a Covid-19 patient.

The doctors were identified as those who had come in primary contact of the man who had died.

Apart from this, 13 health workers, including nurses, who had also been in contact with the patient and were quarantined at the Krishna Kuteer centre, went missing on Wednesday night.

District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said that an FIR would be lodged against anyone who escapes from the quarantine facility.

He added that the quarantined doctors will also face action if they violate the norms.

A health official said that the whereabouts of the other health workers who escaped from the facility were currently unknown. "Efforts are on to trace them," he said.

Mishra also said that an FIR would be registered against the 13 health workers who had fled.

The Mathura chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned the act of the health workers fleeing quarantine and for not cooperating with policemen.

Its President Anil Chauhan said, "Medical professionals cannot be so unethical and irresponsible, putting the society at risk."