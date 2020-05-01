STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 35,043, death toll at 1,147

Of the total cases, 25,007 are active, 8888 people have recovered, and 1,147 people have succumbed to the disease.

Published: 01st May 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital in India (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With 1993 new cases and 73 new fatalities in 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 35,043 on Friday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 25,007 are active, 8888 people have recovered, and 1,147 people have succumbed to the disease.

The total tally includes 111 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 10,498 with 459 deaths, however, 1,773 people also recovered from the deadly virus.

Gujarat was the next, which reported 4,395 cases so far followed by Delhi with 3,515 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,660), Rajasthan (2,584), Tamil Nadu (2,323) and Uttar Pradesh (2,203).

Maharashtra recorded 459 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among all the states. The western state is followed by Gujarat at 214 deaths, Madhya Pradesh at 137 and Delhi at 59 deaths.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,403 cases while 31 have died, Bihar stood at 418 cases with two deaths, Haryana 313 and three deaths, Jammu and Kashmir at 614 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka at 565 and 21 deaths and Kerala was docked at 497 cases and four deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Health Ministry Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp