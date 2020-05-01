STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra hits grim milestone of 10,000-plus COVID-19 cases; 27 die

An official said with the addition of 583 new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 10,498, a grim milestone which was achieved 53 days after the state recorded its first infection.

Published: 01st May 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Workers spread a powder for the repairment of the Andheri flyover road during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reached the grim milestone of 10,000-plus coronavirus cases on Thursday with the detection of 583 new infections, while 27 more patients succumbed to the disease - 20 of them in Mumbai - taking the toll to 459, said a state health department official.

He said with the addition of 583 new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 10,498, a grim milestone which was achieved 53 days after the state recorded its first infection.

The worst-affected Mumbai city alone reported a jump of 417 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,061, he said.

As many as 290 coronavirus patients have died in the city so far, he added.

Also, 27 more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the toll in the state to 459 on Thursday, said the official.

Out of the 27 deaths, 20 were from Mumbai city, three from Pune, two from Thane, one each from Nagpur and Raigad, he said.

The Thane division, which according to the health department, also comprises Mumbai city, has recorded a total of 8,244 cases and 313 deaths so far, he said.

ALSO READ | A Rs 200-crore stumbling block in the way of shifting migrants from Maharashtra?

The Pune division has reported 1,379 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths so far.

Of these, Pune city alone accounts for 1,113 cases and 82 fatalities.

The Kolhapur division, that covers Western Maharashtra and the Konkan region, has 53 cases and two deaths till date, followed by the Nashik division - 315 cases and 27 deaths - the health official said.

The Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra has recorded 150 cases of COVID-19 along with seven deaths, while in the Latur division, 19 people have tested positive for coronavirus and one patient has died so far.

There are 169 cases in the Akola division and nine deaths, while in the Nagpur division, 143 people have been found infected with the disease, while two patient has succumbed till date.

The number of COVID-19 patients from other states who are receiving treatment here stood at 26, while two such persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the official said.

The state has so far carried out 1,45,798 tests for COVID-19 of which 1,34,244 were negative and 10,498 positive, he said.

There are 733 active coronavirus containment zones in the state, the official said.

As many as 10,092 health squads have so far completed surveillance of 42.

11 lakh population in the state, he said.

The number of people who have been discharged following recovery from the deadly infection stood at 1,773 in the state, the official said.

There are 1,68,266 people currently in home quarantine and 10,695 in institutional quarantine, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,498, new cases 583, deaths 459, discharged 1,773, active cases 8266, people tested so far 1,45,798.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp