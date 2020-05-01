STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on May 21

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year, has time till May 27 to get elected to the state legislature, failing which he will have to step down.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday informed that elections to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra will be held on May 21 in Mumbai.

The poll panel today granted permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections.

Earlier today, Thackeray had paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Their meeting lasted for around 20 minutes.

Governor Koshyari had earlier requested the ECI to hold the election to nine seats of the Legislative Council in the state that have been lying vacant from April 24, "with a view to ending the current uncertainty in the state".

He stated that the Central government has announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country. As such the elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines, said Koshyari.

"Since Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is not a member of either house of the State Legislature, he needs to get elected to the Council before May 27," he added.

The Election Commission had withheld the election process for these nine seats in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

