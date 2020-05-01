STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya villagers aid quarantined families, leave no room for stigmatisation

A young woman from Mawtharia, a village of 70 households, contacted the disease while working as domestic help for Dr John Sailo Ryntathiang, the only person to die of COVID-19 in Meghalaya.

Published: 01st May 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

A man draws a message on a road to raise awareness about the spreading of coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad

For representational purposes (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: In a show of camaraderie, residents of a village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district have come to the aid of other villagers who have been quarantined after coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

A young woman from Mawtharia, a village of 70 households, contacted the disease while working as domestic help for Dr John Sailo Ryntathiang, the only person to die of COVID-19 in Meghalaya so far.

The woman has been sent to a COVID-19 hospital in Shillong while 35 persons from 18 households, including her family members, have been home quarantined.

Their samples have tested negative for the disease, village headman B Suting said.

The 'dorbar' or village committee has taken it upon itself to provide food, water and other essential commodities to the home quarantined families by maintaining social distancing and also ensure that they are not stigmatised, he said.

Their initiatives have also been praised by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

"A sense of responsibility came to our minds upon hearing that there is a COVID-19 patient from our village. In fact, most of our village now looks like a quarantine centre as 18 families have been placed under home isolation," Suting told PTI.

The village headman said he had called up the emergency helpline number and informed the Block Development Office, following which necessary isolation procedures were undertaken.

"The swift response of the Health officials and Mylliem Block Development Officer (BDO) Peter Passah helped us avert a potentially dangerous situation," he said.

Suting said he is optimistic that the COVID-19 patient from the village will recover.

M Kurkalang of Ka Sengbhalang ki Kynthei, a women welfare organisation, praised the village committee for handling the situation effectively.

"They took care of the families leaving no room for stigmatisation. They supplied food, water and other essential commodities to the affected families by maintaining social distancing," she said.

The villagers have formed a COVID-19 committee to strictly implement the quarantine measures.

The local youths are monitoring the movement of people in the village and ensuring that the residents follow the lockdown norms, wear masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene, BDO Peter Passah said.

ASHA workers are monitoring the health of the home quarantined persons, Passah added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Corona Warrior
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp