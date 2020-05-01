STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noida begins process of sending back stranded students

The online form seeks various details about the students including name, address, parents' details, course-university and other information about their states.

Delhi Police personnel check documents of migrant labourers before their registration to return home

Delhi Police personnel check documents of migrant labourers before their registration to return home. This image is used for representational purposes. | shekhar yadav

By IANS

GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR: The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up its efforts to reunite students stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown with their families.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. on Friday issued an online form on his official Twitter handle -- @dmgbnagar -- for students who are from other states and have been stuck in Noida.

The online form seeks various details about the students including name, address, parents' details, course-university and other information about their states.

The DM, in his tweet, said: "Dear students, following the state government's orders this link has been generated to send back migrant students to their homes. You are requested to click on the link and fill complete details."

"You will be contacted through email/SMS soon," he said.

The link lands people on a new webpage where a form seeking students' details has been configured. Apart from basic details, the form also asks for valid identity proof and medical report of the students.

