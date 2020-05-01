STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On May Day, Rahul, Priyanka highlight workers' distress amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Congress also highlighted the plight of the migrants who are stuck in different part of the country and wants to go home.

Priyanka,Rahul_Gandhi_PTI

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi campeigning in Uttar Pradesh.(Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi on Friday highlighted the plight of migrants due to continued lockdown as they greeted labourers on May Day, also called Labour Day, and said workers are the backbone of the nation, if they stopped India will come to a standstill.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Greetings to crores of sisters and brothers on labour day. This country has been build on your struggle and bravery. We salute and support you at this time of crisis."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted: "Lakhs of labourers have to migrate as crores of them are in crisis. The labourrs are backbone of this country if they stop the country will stop. Please help them."

The Congress also highlighted the plight of the migrants who are stuck in different part of the country and wants to go home. The party urged the government to start plying trains immediately. The MHA has allowed interstate movement of migrants on April 29.

The party has been criticising the Prime Minister on the way the plight of the migrants have been handled by the government. The CWC has also in its resolutions highlighted the issue on April 23.

