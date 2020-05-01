STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A nine-month pregnant woman tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district to 138, officials said.

On the brighter side, seven more patients were discharged from hospitals following their treatment for Covid-19, bringing the number of active cases down to 50.

“Total 112 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. One of them has tested positive and 111 tested negative for Covid-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 138,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The new patient is a 27-year-old woman living in a residential society in Sector 121 of Noida, he said. Her husband has currently been put under quarantine.

Seven patients, including an 11-year-old girl and an 81-year-old man, were discharged after successful treatment of coronavirus, the officer said in a statement.

“So far, 88 of the 138 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 50 active cases in the district,” Dohare said. The recovery rate of patients is 63.76 percent, according to the official statistics.

There are currently 54 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar which have been categorized into three zones ‘ red (new case detected in last 14 days), orange (no new case in last 14 days) and green (no new case in last 28 days). As of now, 24 hotspots are in the red zone, nine in orange and 21 in green, according to officials.

With PTI inputs

