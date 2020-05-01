Railways starts 'Shramik Special' trains to ferry stranded migrants, students

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Indian Railway has started running the 'Sharamik-Special' trains ferry the migrant workers stranded at various places in the country from Friday (May 1) which is also the International Labour Day.

The special Trains would also ferry pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places due to the lockdown.

These trains will be run from point-to-point on the request of the concerned state governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving stranded persons, said Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, executive director of the Indian Railways.

The Railways and State Governments shall appoint senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of these “Shramik Specials” trains, a Railways statement said, adding that the passengers would be screened by the host states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel.

"Host state governments will have to bring these persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated railway station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions", the statement further said.

It will be mandatory for every passenger to wear face cover. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating station.

The Railways will endeavour to ensure social distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers. On longer routes, the Railways will provide a meal enroute during the journey.

On arrival at the destination, passengers will be received by their state government, which would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary and further travel from the railway station.

At this critical time, all officers and staff of the Indian Railways are committed to serve our fellow Indians and seeks everyone’s support and cooperation, the statement added.