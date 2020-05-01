STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Truckers stranded near India-Bangladesh border worried more about inability to send money back home

The stranded truckers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Nagaland, alleged that the transporters have left them in the lurch and are not picking up their calls.

Published: 01st May 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Trucks

The Bangladesh-bound trucks move towards the Petrapole border crossing in North 24 Parganas through Nadia's Chakdaha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KALYANI (WEST BENGAL): Over 70 truckers from various parts of India, stranded near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district due to the lockdown, are less worried about their present condition and more about their inability to send money back home.

The truckers, who were on their way to Bangladesh with heavy machinery, have been stranded at Chakdaha since the lockdown was imposed.

The stranded truckers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Nagaland, alleged that the transporters have left them in the lurch and are not picking up their calls.

Local MLA Ratna Ghosh Kar has reached out to the stranded truckers and provided them with relief materials.

"I will speak to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the plight of the stranded truckers," she said.

Kar has also given her contact number to the drivers and asked them to reach out to her for help.

Balraj Singh, a driver from Punjab, said the authorities of his children's school are pressuring his family to pay the school fees while he is stranded far away in West Bengal and without any earning since the imposition of the lockdown.

"The transporters are not picking up our calls. The West Bengal government has arranged for our food but we are more worried of not being able to help our families in this hour of need," he said.

Two other drivers from the northern state, Balbinder Singh and Sadhu Singh, said their families back home are also facing similar problems.

The Bangladesh-bound trucks move towards the Petrapole border crossing in North 24 Parganas through Nadia's Chakdaha.

TMC's youth wing president in Chakdaha town, Sadhan Biswas said the truckers have been provided with food grains, potatoes, cooking oil and detergent powder.

The truck drivers have expressed gratitude to the state government for assistance.

"I have informed my wife that we are doing fine with help from the West Bengal government," a trucker said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India-Bangladesh border coronavirus lockdown Truckers covid-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp