Uttarakhand reports first COVID-19 death

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A 56-year-old woman, who was recently detected as coronavirus positive, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh on Friday morning. This is the first COVID-19 death in Uttarakhand.

The woman had tested positive on April 28.

The state health department officials said that the woman died of multiple organ failure.

Amita Upreti, director-general, the state health department said, "The deceased had a brain stroke and was admitted in three different hospitals before being hospitalized in the AIIMS."

An AIIMS statement said the woman died due to 'Ventricular Tachycardia Secondary to ACS (Acute Coronary Syndrome)'. This means a sudden reduced blood flow to the heart, said the doctors.