STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

14-year-old police outpost 'in-charge' in UP asks people to follow COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

A police aspirant, Agarwal is a resident of Mihipurwa. Impressed by the leadership qualities of the boy, police have made him the 'in-charge' of an outpost.

Published: 02nd May 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Delhi, Police

Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BAHRAICH: Holding a stick in his hand outside a police outpost, a 14-year-old boy is explaining to people that they should not violate the lockdown, avoid moving out of their homes unnecessarily, use a gamchaa, handkerchief or mask to cover their face and repeatedly use sanitisers and soaps.

"Remember that lockdown rules are to be followed. If there is any lockdown violation, then I am the police outpost in-charge, and I will register a case and send the guilty to jail," Saumya Agarwal says.

A police aspirant, Agarwal is a resident of Mihipurwa. Impressed by the leadership qualities of the boy, police have made him the "in-charge" of an outpost.

When the teenager reiterates 'Do Gaj Doori Bahut Zaroori' as said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people like his style and take him seriously.

"This is the age of community policing...We are going ahead with moderate policing and presenting us as a friend," said Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra.

SHO of Motipur police station JP Shukla said, "When police outpost in-charge of Mihipurwa Ajay Tiwari came to know that Saumya was interested in joining the force, he tried an experiment. Saumya was declared as the in-charge of Mihipurwa outpost before the public. A police team is sent with Saumya instead of Ajay Tiwari." Meanwhile, Tiwari said the experiment has proved successful and people are following the lockdown.

Bahraich MP Akshaibar Lal praised the concept, and said it will make people understand the importance of lockdown.

He also praised Saumya, and advised him to look after himself, follow social distancing, but at the same time focus on studies, so that he can realise his dream of joining the police force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP COVID 19 UP lockdown UP covid lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp