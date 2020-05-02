STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
326 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths reported in Gujarat within 24 hours

Sixteen patients died at various hospitals in Ahmedabad, followed by Vadodara, where four persons died since Thursday night.

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With 326 new cases reported since previous night, the total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 4,721 on Friday, a senior official said. During the same period, 22 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to coronavirus to 236 in the state, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Sixteen patients died at various hospitals in Ahmedabad, followed by Vadodara, where four persons died since Thursday night. One person each from Panchmahal and Surat also succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, said Ravi in her video message in the evening.

Ravi added that twelve of these patients were also suffering from co-morbidities such as diabetes. 123 persons recovered from infection and were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours across the state, including 83 in Ahmedabad and 15 in Vadodara.

Twelve persons were given discharge in Surat, six in Anand, two in Sabarkantha and one each in Dahod, Gir-Somnath, Navsari, Patan and Rajkot.

Out of 326 positive cases reported on Friday, 267 cases were reported in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 26 in Surat, 19 in Vadodara, six in Mahisagar, three in Panchmahal, and one each in Banaskantha, Botad, Gandhinagar, Kutch and Patan districts.

Out of the total 4,721 positive cases reported so far, as many as 3,293 have emerged from Ahmedabad district alone, 644 in Surat and 308 in Vadodara. Other districts where significant number of cases have been reported include Anand (74), Rajkot (58), Gandhinagar (49) and Bhavnagar (47).

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are thus as follows: Positive cases 4,721, new cases 326, total deaths 236, discharged 736, active cases 3,749 and people tested so far 68,774.

