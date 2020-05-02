After Pak crossfire violation, militants clash with security personnel in J&K's Pulwama

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two army men have been killed and another injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling in Rampur sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district while a gunfight has erupted between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Rampur Sector in Baramulla district yesterday and fired from automatic weapons and resorted to mortar shelling on army positions and civilian areas.

Three army men sustained injuries in the incident and were evacuated to a military hospital, where two of them succumbed to injuries, Colonel Kalia said.

He said India army retaliated befittingly.

Four civilians were also injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling in Charunda village along the LoC in Uri sector.

The injured have been hospitalized.

Gunfight erupts in Pulwama

Meanwhile, a gunfight has erupted between militants and security forces at Dangerpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said a joint team of police, CRPF and Army launched a cordon search operation in Dangerpora of Pulwama in the early hours today after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.

As the security men approached towards the targeted spot, where militants were hiding, they came under fire from militants.

The fire was returned by troops, triggering an encounter which is going on.

Sources said 2-3 militants are trapped in the area.