Bihar police sets up helpline for cops on COVID-19 duty, 7 men in khaki found positive so far

According to ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar, cops facing any kind of problem have been asked to share it at the given numbers between 10am and 5 pm daily.

Published: 02nd May 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Bihar police used for reprsentational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The police headquarters in Bihar has set up a helpline for monitoring the general health of cops working round the clock against the COVID-19 outbreak.

A landline number 0612-2294178 and a cellphone number have been allotted following the directive of Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey.

According to ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar, cops facing any kind of problem have been asked to share it at the given numbers between 10am and 5 pm daily.

"All problems of cops and police officials would be maintained in the DG logbook and forwarded to the concerned officials for redressal and other follow-up actions," Kumar said.

"Only seven police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar so far. They had joined duty after leave or came from outside. So as per the protocol, they were kept separately and tested," Kumar told The New Indian Express.

Luckily, they had not come in contact with other district police personnel. "We are keeping a strict watch and monitoring the general health of our personnel," he said.

Police have arrested 1,693 persons till Friday evening for violating the lockdown since it began on March 24.

"Apart from the arrests, a total of 1,726 FIRs have also been lodged against the violators of the lockdown and 52643 vehicles seized from across the state till date," Kumar said, adding that fines of upto Rs 11.84 crores were also imposed on the violators.

TAGS
Bihar COVID-19 Coronavirus Bihar police
