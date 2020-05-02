Bihar records fourth COVID-19 death within 24 hours of third, cases rise to 475
Principal secretary of health Sanjay Kumar said the fourth victim was a resident of Sitamarhi district and had arrived from Mumbai recently.
02nd May 2020
PATNA: Bihar recorded its fourth COVID-19 death on Saturday in Bihar within 24 hours of the third death even as the total number of cases rose to 475 on Saturday.
He was suffering from malignancy and had been admitted to NMCH on April 30. Kumar said that he died due to cardiovascular respiratory arrest.
The first person to die of COVID-19 in the state death was a 38-year-old patient from Munger district was reported on March 22 followed by the death of a woman from Vaishali district.