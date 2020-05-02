STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: 374 positive cases in Bihar between April 19 and May 1

As per official figures,1.80 lakh migrants arrived in Bihar after the outbreak of COVID-19 was announced and the first phase of lockdown was imposed.

Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In 11 days, Bihar has witnessed an explosive rise in the number of Coronavirus cases — from 92 on April 19  to 466 on May 1. According to official count, 374 persons were tested positive between April 19 and May 1. As many as 41 fresh cases were reported on  Friday alone.

According to principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar, those tested positive on Friday are residents of Rohtas, Madhubani, Katihar Bhojpur, Kaimur and Buxar.

Bihar has seen a good number of migrants and other people, who somehow managed to reach from other parts of country using different modes of communication including bicycles and commercial freight vehicles like trucks in despite lockdown.

If Water Resource Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha is to be believed, 46 such cases of migrants and other people entering in the state evening during the lockdown have been reported from across the state. He said that those who arrived either in commercial and freight vehicles are to be blamed for the rise of positive cases to some extent. Jha said many migrants arrived on bicycles, rickshaws,handcarts and even walking on foot.

Door-to-door screenIng underway to identify cases
To check out those people who have sneaked into and not appeared for COVID-19, the Bihar government has launched a door-to-door screening across the state in which a good number of persons developing the symptoms of cold, cough and mild fever have been identified. After identified for corana symptoms, these people are being sent to quarantine centres.

