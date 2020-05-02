COVID-19 lockdown: Commisionerate DCPs except in Pune, Mumbai can allow travel outside district

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Saturday said that in the cities with police commissionerates, a concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police will have the power to allow inter-state or inter-district journey by stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, students, tourists and other citizens.

The government also said that "special care" was being taken in Mumbai and Pune, which have emerged as the COVID-19 hotspots.

Movement between areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and other parts of Maharashtra will not be allowed till the municipal commissioners concerned do not ascertain the limits of novel coronavirus-affected wards in their jurisdiction. "However, permission has been granted (particularly to migrant workers) to travel outside Maharashtra from these regions (MMRDA-governed, PMC and PCMC)," an official statement said.

For permission to travel, one can apply to the nearby police station, submitting required information and a medical certificate, it said. The application will be forwarded to the concerned DCP and decision will be taken after scrutiny of the application and "considering the spread of COVID-19, it said.