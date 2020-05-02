STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Court dismisses suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea

Additional Sessions Judge Tyagita Singh rejected Hussain's bail plea on the grounds that the investigation is at an initial stage at present and his custody was required for it.

Published: 02nd May 2020 07:47 PM

Councillor Tahir Hussain

Councillor Tahir Hussain (File photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday denied bail to suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in a case related to communal violence that took place during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhi in February.

Additional Sessions Judge Tyagita Singh rejected Hussain's bail plea on the grounds that the investigation is at an initial stage at present and his custody was required for it.

Hussain had stated in his bail plea, filed through advocate Javed Ali, that the main accused in the case, Gulfam, was already in police custody, and Hussain was not named in the FIR as an accused.

The plea claimed Hussain has been wrongly dragged into the matter which appeared to be a result of a well-thought-out plan of his political rivals to falsely implicate him.

The applications seeking police custody and judicial custody by the prosecution have not shown entirely what Hussain was investigated for or why his further custody was required, the plea said.

Hussain has been booked on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy in the case.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Ajay Goswami.

Goswami had said that while he was going to his uncle's house on February 25, he saw a mob pelting stones.

When he started running towards his uncle's house, something, supposedly like a bullet, forcefully hit him on his right hip, the FIR stated.

Goswami alleged that the people standing nearby informed him that Gulfam and Tanvir, also an accused in the case, were engaged in indiscriminate firing of bullets.

He also claimed in the FIR that he heard people saying that several persons were firing bullets, throwing petrol bombs and pelting stones from the house of Hussain.

Hussain has also been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a separate case related to the February riots in northeast Delhi.

He has also been arrested in the murder case of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp