STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight Patna Medical College and Hospital doctors suspended for refusing to work in COVID-19 ward

The doctors allegedly manhandled three doctors including head of the Medicine department Dr MP Singh when told by the Superintendent to approach Singh for any relaxation in duty.

Published: 02nd May 2020 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors in full safety dress arrive to collect the sample from a patient at the isolation ward at Patna Medical College and Hospital

Representational image (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

PATNA: Eight doctors of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) were on Saturday suspended for creating disturbances and refusing to work in the COVID-19 isolation ward of the states premier hospital.

The eight doctors, who are PG students of Radiology department, have been suspended for creating din and refusing to work in isolation ward meant for COVID-19 patients, PMCH Superintendent, Dr Bimal Kumar Karak, told PTI.

They have been punished under Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 for refusing to do duty and misbehaving with some senior doctors, the Superintendent said, adding he has taken the requisite consent from the College Principal Dr Vidyapati Choudhary. He added that the decision to suspend them has been conveyed to the state health department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

These medicos allegedly manhandled Dr MP Singh, head of the Medicine department, Dr APN Jha and other doctors when told by the Superintendent to approach Singh for any relaxation in duty, Karak said.

Considering the gravity of the fight against COVID-19, states health department had on March 13 cancelled all types of leaves- except study and maternity leave of medical officers including those appointed on contract, nurses, paramedical staff and fourth grade employees in order to contain the spread of coronavirus besides taking preventive measures and monitoring of the situation.

A total of 476 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Bihar so far, out of whom four have died.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Patna Medical College PMCH doctors suspended bihar doctors suspended COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp