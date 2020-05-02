STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First UP-bound special train leaves Nashik with 845 workers on board

After de-boarding the train at Lucknow Junction on Sunday morning, all the workers will have to undergo thermal screening before leaving the station via a single gate.

LUCKNOW: The first UP-bound special train bringing 845 migrant workers from Maharashtra left Nashik on Saturday. It will reach Lucknow on Sunday morning without making a single halt along the way.

Sharing the information, the state's Additional Chief Secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi said the governments of Maharashtra and other states from where the workers were coming had been requested to record all their details including mobile phone numbers and addresses besides their medical and quarantine details before they were sent home.

"They will be allowed in the state only if they will have the papers to prove that they had completed a 14-day quarantine in the state they were coming from and other details of medical check-ups," said Awasthi.

He added that after de-boarding the train at Lucknow Junction on Sunday morning, all the workers will have to undergo thermal screening before leaving the station via a single gate. 

"They all will be transported to their respective districts in UPSRTC buses stationed outside Charbagh Railway station,” said Awasthi.

A total of six special trains have left for different destinations carrying migrant workers from across the country on Saturday. 

ALSO SEE | 'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar

The migrants, who are being taken to their home states, will be travelling free of cost. Their states will bear the expenses of their journey.
 
The migrants coming to Uttar Pradesh were scanned thoroughly before they boarded the train. All of them were provided with face masks and sanitisers. 

The Railways will arrange food and water for the workers travelling by these special trains. 

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed the transportation of workers, students and tourists stranded in different states to their home towns through special trains.

