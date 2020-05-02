Gurugram reports six fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 63

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Gurugram has reported six more positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total count of such cases in the city to 63, a health official said on Saturday.

According to the health authorities, all six of them have contracted the infection, after they came in contact with relatives, friends, and colleagues.

Three cases were reported in Dundehera village near Kapashera on Friday. Two persons associated with the finance company came in contact with the virus-infected Delhi residents and another person, who was tested positive for the disease is an employee of the Delhi health department. So far, 38 people have been discharged in the city.

"Following the reports, the areas where they reside were declared as containment zones and later sealed with additional deployment of police," said J.S. Punia, Civil Surgeon of Gurugram.