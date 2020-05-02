STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records highest single-day jump as COVID-19 count crosses 37,000; death toll reaches 1,218

In the state of Maharashtra, the number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed the 10,000-mark with at least 485 deaths.

Health workers collect swab samples at a mobile COVID-19 testing van at Delhi's Filmistan area on Friday

Health workers collect swab samples at a mobile COVID-19 testing van at Delhi's Filmistan area on Friday. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  With 2,293 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally reached 37,336 on Saturday, including 1,218 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total number, 9,951 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

In the state of Maharashtra, the number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed the 10,000-mark with at least 485 deaths.

The positive cases in Maharashtra has reached 11,506, including 1,879 discharged cases.

After Maharashtra, Gujarat has the most number of COVID-19 cases (4,721). The state has reported 236 deaths, while 735 people have been discharged.

The Centre on Friday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown for two more weeks with effect from May 4 till May 17 while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones.

