Jammu and Kashmir reports 27 new COVID-19 cases; UT tally stands at 666

The officials said 25 cases were reported from Kashmir Valley, and two from the Jammu region.

Published: 02nd May 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of infected persons in the Union Territory to 666, officials said.

"Twenty-seven new cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total number of positive cases to 666," they said.

The officials said 25 cases were reported from Kashmir Valley, and two from the Jammu region.

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the Union Territory, 606 are from Kashmir and 60 from Jammu, they said.

While 254 patients have recovered, eight persons, including three women, have died due to the disease, the officials said. There are 404 active cases, they said."

Over 71,800 people have been put under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

"A total of 71,837 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance.

This includes 8,109 persons in home quarantine (including facilities operated by government), 185 in hospital quarantine, 384 in hospital isolation and 8,430 under home surveillance.

Besides, 54,721 people have completed their surveillance period," the officials added.

