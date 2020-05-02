STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: 7 arrested in Betul gang rape case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri.

Published: 02nd May 2020 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

BHOPAL: Police in Madhya Pradesh's Betul have arrested all the seven accused in the gang rape case on the intervening night of April 29-30.

Superintendent of Police D.S. Bhadauria said on Friday that a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning to her village with her brother on a motorcycle.

The girl who was earlier reported to be a minor, is aged 20, said Bhadauria, adding that cases have been filed against all the accused under various sections for rape, kidnapping, attempt to murder and atrocities against scheduled castes. The accused allegedly threw her brother into a well and took turns to rape her till 2 a.m., according to the report filed with the police.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri.

The NCW wrote to DGP Johri to ensure the victim's security and that the accused are punished as per the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, which provides for rigorous life term and even death sentence for rape convicts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
handcuff Betul gang rape
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp