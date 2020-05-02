Madhya Pradesh: 7 arrested in Betul gang rape case

By IANS

BHOPAL: Police in Madhya Pradesh's Betul have arrested all the seven accused in the gang rape case on the intervening night of April 29-30.

Superintendent of Police D.S. Bhadauria said on Friday that a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning to her village with her brother on a motorcycle.

The girl who was earlier reported to be a minor, is aged 20, said Bhadauria, adding that cases have been filed against all the accused under various sections for rape, kidnapping, attempt to murder and atrocities against scheduled castes. The accused allegedly threw her brother into a well and took turns to rape her till 2 a.m., according to the report filed with the police.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri.

The NCW wrote to DGP Johri to ensure the victim's security and that the accused are punished as per the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, which provides for rigorous life term and even death sentence for rape convicts.