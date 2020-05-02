One more special train ferrying students from Kota reaches Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: After successfully ferrying 1200 migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand, one more special train carrying first batch of over 1000 students in it, reached here on Saturday evening. Students after reaching to their home State thanked both the Central and State Governments for allowing special trains to ferry them back to their homes.

The students, following initial screening, were sent to their homes asking them to remain in quarantine at least for 14 days.

Notably, over 3000 students were said to be stranded at Kota in Rajasthan for more than a month after lockdown was announced on March 24. Another special train with second batch of students will also leave Kota for Dhabad at 9 pm on Saturday and is scheduled to reach on Sunday.

“First batch of students from Kota has already reached Hatia Station. It is really a pleasant experience as they have suffered a lot due to lockdown,” tweeted Chief Minister Hemant Soren. All are requested to follow all instructions of quarantine very strictly, he added.

Meanwhile, Soren further tweeted, another train ferrying migrants from Trivandrum has already left while one more train will be leaving Kojikhode in a short while from now, said Soren through his tweeter handle. The State Government is committed towards bringing back to each and every person from Jharkhand.