STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi’s core team talks revival plan for power, aviation sectors

The group held a comprehensive review on defence and aerospace sectors during which the stress was on self-sufficiency.

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: These days, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the residence of PM Narendra Modi, has seemingly transformed into a war room hosting high-level meetings with an apparent urgency for bringing the economy back on tracks. The PM is said to have sharpened focus on at least five sectors critical for the economy standing on its feet.

On Friday, the Prime Minister along with the core group on economy comprising Union ministers Amit Shah (home), Nirmala Sitharaman (finance) and Piyush Goyal (commerce) brainstormed on the roadmap ahead for the power and aviation sectors. The thrust in all the meetings has been to find innovative solutions to the hiccups to attracting investments and tapping the economic opportunities in the post-Covid-19 situation.

The core group decided that the “Indian airspace should be effectively used in such a manner that the flying time is reduced in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs”.

Goyal has already been deputed by the PM to connect with the global investors and the Indian missions abroad on aligning the strategies to tap the post-Covid19 opportunities. In the power sector, “the need for effective enforcement of contracts for attracting private investments was discussed”, the government said in a statement said.

The group held a comprehensive review on defence and aerospace sectors during which the stress was on self-sufficiency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Indian economy Civil Aviation
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp