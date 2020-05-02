PM Modi’s core team talks revival plan for power, aviation sectors

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: These days, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the residence of PM Narendra Modi, has seemingly transformed into a war room hosting high-level meetings with an apparent urgency for bringing the economy back on tracks. The PM is said to have sharpened focus on at least five sectors critical for the economy standing on its feet.

On Friday, the Prime Minister along with the core group on economy comprising Union ministers Amit Shah (home), Nirmala Sitharaman (finance) and Piyush Goyal (commerce) brainstormed on the roadmap ahead for the power and aviation sectors. The thrust in all the meetings has been to find innovative solutions to the hiccups to attracting investments and tapping the economic opportunities in the post-Covid-19 situation.

The core group decided that the “Indian airspace should be effectively used in such a manner that the flying time is reduced in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs”.

Goyal has already been deputed by the PM to connect with the global investors and the Indian missions abroad on aligning the strategies to tap the post-Covid19 opportunities. In the power sector, “the need for effective enforcement of contracts for attracting private investments was discussed”, the government said in a statement said.

The group held a comprehensive review on defence and aerospace sectors during which the stress was on self-sufficiency.