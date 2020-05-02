STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Policeman die in mishap while escorting Telangana returnee migrants bus

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar, told PTI another escort van was immediately provided as the bus continued its onward journey.

Punjab police checking details of passengers travelling in a bus, who will be subjected to a mandatory 21-day quarantine. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JHARKHAND: A policeman died and four other security personnel suffered minor injuries when their van overturned in Ramgarh district while they were escorting a bus carrying Telangana returnee migrants to Chatra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The SP said the deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kumar.

Condoling death of the policeman, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the entire administration is with the family of the deceased in this hour of grief.

In a tweet, Soren said Dinesh Kumar was escorting the bus of pravasi shramik (migrant workers) when his van went out of control and met with an accident.

Jharkhand will never forget the sacrifice of Dinesh Kumar, Soren said and prayed to the almighty to give strength to his family at this hour of grief.

The SP said, accident occurred on NH-33 under Ramgarh town police station, killing the policeman on the spot.

He said the injured policemen were given first aid at the Sadar hospital before being discharged.

The police van was escorting the bus carrying migrant labourers after they reached Hatia railway station,on the outskirts of Ranchi, by a special train from Telangana late Friday night.

In a tweet, Jharkhand Director General of Police, M V Rao said, "Constable Dinesh Kumar aged 38 of #ChatraPolice was driving vehicle escorting #MigrantWorkers bus.

Escort vehicle met with an accident at 0230 am last night. Dinesh died. We lost a dear colleague #FightAgainstCorona. My tributes to Dinesh. @JharkhandPolice stands with his family."

