STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Research and Development expenditure: ICMR among bottom 5

What continues to remain a cause concern is that the R&D sector in India is driven by the government and low participation from the private sector.  

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

The DBT, DST, CSIR and DAE laboratories have been advised to strictly follow ICMR guidelines before initiation of testing for coronavirus infection. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), country’s top biomedical research agency leading the fight against the Covid-19,  reported one of the lowest budgetary expenditures on research and development (R&D) projects among 12 central government major scientific agencies, according to a data released by the Department of Science & Technology (DST).

Between 2017 and 2018, 93 per cent of the R&D expenditure incurred by central government sources came from 12 major scientific agencies. The top five include the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) which accounted for the maximum share of 31.6 per cent of the expenditure followed by the Department of Space (19 per cent), Indian Council for Agriculture Research (11.1 per cent), Department of Atomic Energy (10.8 per cent) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (9.5 per cent). The least ones include the ICMR (3.1 per cent), Ministry of Earth Sciences (2.3 per cent), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (0.8 per cent), Ministry of Environment and Forests (0.5 per cent), Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (0.1 per cent).

What continues to remain a cause concern is that the R&D sector in India is driven by the government and low participation from the private sector.  

According to an ICMR official, budgetary spending on various head is decided taking into account all activities of that institution and R&D expenditure depends on the assessment of proposals from various laboratories.  

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, DST, said the report on R&D indicators is important document for the evidence-based policymaking and planning in higher education, R&D activities and support, intellectual property, and industrial competitiveness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICMR Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus India COVID testing
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp