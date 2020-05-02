Three deaths, 12 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; total tally at 2,678
A 55-year-old man from Ramganj was brought dead to SMS hospital in Jaipur and a 15-year-old boy from Chandpole died at JK Lon hospital of the city on Friday.
JAIPUR: Three fresh deaths and 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rajasthan, officials said Saturday.
Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one from Jodhpur.
In Jodhpur, a 67-year-old man died in MG hospital on Thursday, according to a state government official.
Of the 12 new cases, five are from Jaipur, two each from Jodhpur and Dholpur and one each from Ajmer, Chittorgarh and Kota.
A total of 2,678 people have been tested positive for the virus in the state and 65 of them have died.