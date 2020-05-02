STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon search operation in the south Kashmir district's Dangerpora in the wee hours of Saturday based on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

Published: 02nd May 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the south Kashmir district's Dangerpora in the wee hours of Saturday based on specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

When the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants opened fire at them. An encounter ensued as the forces retaliated, he said. Two militants were killed in the gunfight, he added.

The official said identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained.

The search operation is still going on, he said.

Militants Pulwama Kashmir Pulwama military attack
