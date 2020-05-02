Two soldiers injured in Pakistan firing along LoC succumb to injuries

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Two of the three Indian soldiers who were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, have died, the army said in a statement on Saturday.

"Unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violation) by Pakistan in Rampur sector on Friday. Unfortunately, two soldiers succumbed to their injuries. Army salutes their supreme sacrifice," the statement added.

Friday's ceasefire violation came a day after a civilian was killed in Pakistani shelling in the Mankote sector of Poonch.

On Thursday, 16-year-old Gulfaraz was killed, while another 35-year-old civilian was injured.

There has been a spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the LoC. Pakistan has been targeting defence positions and civilian areas at the LoC in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region.