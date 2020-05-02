UP Cabinet Minister's Facebook account hacked, case registered against unidentified persons

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: A case was registered against unidentified persons for allegedly hacking the Facebook account of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Moti Singh, police said on Saturday.

"After hacking the Facebook account of Moti Singh, the hackers sought Rs 25,000 from two persons citing illness of the minister's sister," Station House Officer Surendra Nath said.

A complaint was filed with the police by an aide of the minister about the matter, following which a case was registered under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act against the unidentified persons, he said.