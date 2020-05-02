STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman Naxal with Rs 16 lakh reward killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

The encounter took place in Sinbhatti jungle in the district's Pendhra division in the afternoon when 48-year-old woman ultra Srujanakka was gunned down.

Naxal

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

GADCHIROLI: A woman Naxal with Rs 16 lakh reward on her head and 144 serious offences against her name was gunned down in an encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Saturday, police said. The encounter took place in Sinbhatti jungle in the district's Pendhra division in the afternoon, an official said.

"In the encounter between C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police and Naxals, woman ultra Srujanakka (48), a divisional committee member of Kasansur dalam, was killed. She carried a reward of Rs 16 lakh on her head and had 144 serious offences against her name," the official informed.

He said an AK-47, a Claymore mine, a pressure cooker and Naxal literature were found from the spot.

