Coronavirus: MP government not conducting enough tests, says Congress president Kamal Nath

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state was testing fewer people for novel coronavirus so as to deliberately keep the COVID-19 numbers low.

He said people were being tested in some major cities, but the vast rural population in the state was being left out.

Speaking to reporters through video conference, Nath said, "The fight against the COVID-19 outbreak is not sufficient (in MP).

In which town or village is testing taking place? Fewer tests are being carried out so that the pandemic numbers can be kept low," he claimed.

"People are being tested only in big cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and some district headquarters. Is there a planned way to conduct tests to detect the virus," Nath, who lost his chief ministership on March 20 following a party rebellion, said.

Nath said if he was in power now, then testing kits would be given to every district in the state to test people for the virus.

He also expressed apprehension on migrants returning to their villages.

"Labourers having exposure to the virus are returning to their villages. What will happen now," he asked.