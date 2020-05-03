STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal sets up an advisory panel to revive the economy

The eight-member committee, led by retired IAS officer Subhash Das, will study various aspects of the economic activities in the state and advise the government to bring the economy back on track.

Published: 03rd May 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing a press conference in Guwahati Friday Dec. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday constituted an advisory committee to suggest measures to revive the state's economy, which is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The eight-member committee, led by retired IAS officer Subhash Das, will study various aspects of the economic activities in the state and advise the government to bring the economy back on track.

Assam Agricultural University's former vice-chancellor Dr. K M Bujarbarua, Gauhati University's professor Dr. Madhurjya Bezbarua, Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development's professor Dr. Joydeep Barua and Rashtriya Gramin Vikash Nidhi's managing director Dr. Amiya Sarma are part of the advisory panel.

ARIAS Society's agribusiness consultant Gautam Goswami, Bharatiya Kishan Sangha's state organizing secretary Krishnakanta Bora and noted journalist Adip Kumar Phukan are also members of the committee.

The chief minister had, on April 28, held an interactive session with 29 eminent economists of the state, who suggested several long and short term steps to overcome the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Economy revival Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Assam coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp