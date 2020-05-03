STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath Singh on killing of five security personnel in Kashmir

Singh said the security personnel showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and that their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Published: 03rd May 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described as "deeply disturbing and painful" the killing of five security personnel including two senior Army officers, a colonel and a major, in an anti-terror operation in the Handwara area of north Kashmir.

"The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara (J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice," the defence minister tweeted.

The operation at a village in Handwara began on Saturday and continued till late last night.

"I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs," Singh said.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who laid down his life in the encounter, was a decorated army officer.

