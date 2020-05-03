Disagree with 'ban RSS' views trending on social media: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

By IANS

NEW DELHIl: Commenting on #BanRSS hashtag trending on Twitter, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, here on Sunday, though he differed with many Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) views he disagreed with the hashtag as India needed divergent views.

Singhvi said India needed both the extreme left and right views on economic issues. However, it may create a controversy as the Congress is opposed to both the extreme ideologies.

"India needs the extreme left and right views in economic spectrum. Similarly, need non-Hindu and Hindu views. Hence, cannot ban RSS. It's important that people from all walks exist in India to make us truly plural. Disagree with #BanRSS! Equally disagree with many #rss views!," Singhvi tweeted.

While the RSS considers itself a social cultural organisation, it is said to be political mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing a defamation case in Mumbai for linking murder of Gauri Lankesh with the RSS. He has been bashing the RSS on different issues, including communalism and lynchings.