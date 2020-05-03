STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Disagree with 'ban RSS' views trending on social media: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Singhvi said India needed both the extreme left and right views on economic issues. However, it may create a controversy as the Congress is opposed to both the extreme ideologies.

Published: 03rd May 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. ( File Photo | EPS) )

By IANS

NEW DELHIl: Commenting on #BanRSS hashtag trending on Twitter, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, here on Sunday, though he differed with many Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) views he disagreed with the hashtag as India needed divergent views.

Singhvi said India needed both the extreme left and right views on economic issues. However, it may create a controversy as the Congress is opposed to both the extreme ideologies.

"India needs the extreme left and right views in economic spectrum. Similarly, need non-Hindu and Hindu views. Hence, cannot ban RSS. It's important that people from all walks exist in India to make us truly plural. Disagree with #BanRSS! Equally disagree with many #rss views!," Singhvi tweeted.

While the RSS considers itself a social cultural organisation, it is said to be political mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing a defamation case in Mumbai for linking murder of Gauri Lankesh with the RSS. He has been bashing the RSS on different issues, including communalism and lynchings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BanRSS Ban RSS twitter Twitter Abhishek manu singhvi
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp