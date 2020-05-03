STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government must bring back Indians stranded abroad: Congress

While the government was helping foreigners by deploying Air India to evacuate them, it was ignoring Indian tourists and students stranded abroad.

Published: 03rd May 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the government eased inter-state travel and allowed special trains to help migrant workers reach their homes, the Congress, here on Sunday, demanded measures for return of workers and students stranded abroad.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the government was not willing to handle this humanitarian issue. "India has rich precedent of evacuating Indians stranded abroad. For the first time, they have been left to the mercy of god," Shergill told IANS.

Stating that the Prime Minister says Indian passports hold strength, he said then why these passport holders were not being treated well.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not respecting Indians stuck abroad. No assurance. No evacuation," Shergill said.

While the government was helping foreigners by deploying Air India to evacuate them, it was ignoring Indian tourists and students stranded abroad, he said.

The Congress, which also raised the issue at its working committee meeting, feels evacuation of stranded Indians has already been delayed too much.

"A large number of Indians are stranded abroad, waiting to return home and join their families. Onus lies on the government to ensure their safe return, after adequate testing, by operating special flights," the CWC had said.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, over 20,000 foreign nationals have been evacuated to different parts of the world by the government.

"Why the government is not showing the same zest towards Indians," the Congress said.

According to reports, of the 31 million Indians abroad, 8.5 million are in the Gulf nations. They constitute 30 per cent of the expatriate work force in the Middle East.

Around 200,000 Indians study in the USA, 16,000 in the Philippines, and many in Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and other countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jaiveer Shergill congress Indians stranded
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp