Instead of showering flowers give us good meals, says quarantined staff of AIIMS Rishikesh 

DEHRADUN: In serious discrepancy, 15 health workers including doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh are being provided poor food in quarantine facility.

At least three staff of the AIIMS were tested positive for the COVID-19 following which 15 health workers were quarantined.

"It was totally inhuman of the state authorities to give such poor quality of food. We raised the issue yet again and there were more emotionally loaded consolation given to us along with a promise that things will be better tomorrow," A health worker quarantined in Rishikesh told The New Indian Express on the condition of anonymity.

The meals are provided in polythene packets without plates and there is no maintenance system arranged to ensure basic hygiene in the facility, the staff pointed out. The health workers also added that showering flowers is not important than providing basic facilities to people who are hailed as "COVID warriors."

Pointing out to negligence, the health workers also stated that they were only given basic toiletry and an open dustbin along with a bed, pillow and two bedsheets.

"It's been more than 48 hours and still there is no broom to clean the room, no place to empty the bin and no toilet cleaner. Authorities talk of basic hygiene and cleanliness while we sit, eat and sleep on the same bed," said another health worker in quarantine.

"Why am I here? Because I selflessly treated a patient at ICU who later turned out to be positive. Doctors and other health care workers are the frontline workers in this battle against COVID-19 and not providing them basic amenities is justified and how is that not an act of crime?"

Further outlining their grievances, another staff added, "We studied and serve in a premier institute like AIIMS and then this is how we are rewarded for our sacrifices. Why was the state government not adequately prepared?"

Others also stated that they seriously doubt whether health workers will ever trust the state of Uttarakhand and will render their services if the state continues to treat them in this "utterly irresponsible manner".

Responding to the queries related to the issues raised by quarantined health workers, Dr Madhur Uniyal, staff officer to director AIIMS said, "The issues are resolved now. Earlier, some problem regarding food quality was there but I personally spoke to the district magistrate of Dehradun and issues are resolved now."