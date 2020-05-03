STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir  records 35 new COVID-19 cases, infection tally crosses 700-mark

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the Union Territory, 640 are from Kashmir and 61 from Jammu.

Published: 03rd May 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

.SRINAGAR: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 700-mark as 35 new cases were detected on Sunday, even as 2,500 tests were conducted in a single day in the Union Territory, officials said.

"Thirty-five new positive cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total positive cases to 701," they said.

The officials said while 34 cases were from the Kashmir Valley, one was reported from the Jammu region.

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the Union Territory, 640 are from Kashmir and 61 from Jammu.

While 287 patients have recovered, eight persons, including three women, have died.

There are 406 active cases, they said.

Over 74,000 people have been put under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir broke the 2,000 tests-a-day barriers.

"Finally J&K breaks the 2000 tests a day barrier. Over 2500 tests conducted in a day," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

It included 846 tests conducted at the Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital, the dedicated COVID-19 medical facility, here.

"Record breaking 846 tests performed in 24 hours by microbiology department in CD hospital," Naveed Nazir, Head of Department, Chest Medicine at the hospital posted on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu Kashmir coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp