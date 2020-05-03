STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muzaffarnagar will soon become orange zone with no recent COVID-19 case: Official

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said 1,339 samples had been sent in which 1,191 samples tested negative while nine out of 23 patients have recovered.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district is on the path to move up to orange zone after no fresh case was reported in the district, an official said on Sunday.

The district is currently in the red zone.

Only 14 patients are currently under treatment in Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur.

Only 14 patients are currently under treatment in Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur.

Meanwhile, police have registered 786 cases against 3,458 people till now for violation of lockdown restrictions in the district.

A total of 21,179 vehicle owners were challaned and fined Rs 52,26,200.

Coronavirus
