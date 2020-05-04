STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu & Kashmir; total now 726

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the Union territory, 664 are from Kashmir and 62 from Jammu.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the number of cases in the Union territory to 726, officials said here.

Of the fresh cases, 24 are in Kashmir and one in the Jammu region, they added.

"Twenty-five new positive cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total number of cases to 726," an official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the Union territory, 664 are from Kashmir and 62 from Jammu.

While 303 patients have recovered, eight people have died of the disease so far.

There are 415 active cases at present, the officials said.

Over 77,600 people have been put under surveillance in the Union territory, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation.

