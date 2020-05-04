STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre, UP govt over charging money to ferry migrant workers home

In another tweet, Yadav questioned the significance of showering flowers from aeroplane when there are reports of mismanagement in various quarantine centres.

Published: 04th May 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the central and state governments for charging money to bring back migrant workers in special trains.

"Now BJP supporters must be thinking that if the poor sections of the society are being charged for their return back home, then what will happen to crores of rupees being collected in PM CARES Fund with pressure and sentimental appeals? Now, there is news of charging Rs 100 from the Aarogya Setu app," the former UP chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

ALSO READ | Congress to bear cost of rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi

In another tweet, Yadav questioned the significance of showering flowers from aeroplane when there are reports of mismanagement in various quarantine centres.

"The news of mismanagement in various quarantine centres are coming. While from some places women sitting on hunger strikes are being threatened by the government and administration, at others hollow assurances are being given on complaint of shortage of food. In such a scenario, what is the significance of showering flowers?" he said in the other tweet.

