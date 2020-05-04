STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High COVID-19 mortality in Bengal indicates low testing, weak surveillance: Central team to chief secy

"This extremely high mortality rate is a clear indication of low testing, weak surveillance and tracking," Chandra said in the letter.

Published: 04th May 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Pharmacy shop workers wear full protective gear suits during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata

Pharmacy shop workers wear full protective gear suits during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal has the highest mortality rate in the country at 12.8 per cent, Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) leader Apoorva Chandra wrote in his final observations to state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, before leaving for Delhi on Mondayto

A discrepancy has been brought to the fore in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the state in its medical bulletins and its communication with the Union government, Chandra noted in the letter.

The team, led by Chandra, returned to the national capital after having completed two weeks of stay in the city.

