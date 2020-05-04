BJP municipal councillor dies due to COVID-19, MP’s death count touches 157

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A ruling BJP municipal councillor died due to the deadly coronavirus infection at the RD Gardi Medical College Hospital in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Forty-year-old Muzaffar Hussain, the BJP councillor from Ward No. 32 of Ujjain Municipal Corporation who was admitted at the hospital around two weeks back and then tested positive for the COVID-19, died during the course of treatment on Sunday.

With this, a total of 31 patients have died so far in Ujjain, which has so far reported 156 positive cases.

According to informed sources, the councillor was engaged in distribution of essentials, including food grain and food packets among commoners in Ujjain and is likely to have contracted the deadly viral infection during that exercise only.

Hussain is the second BJP councillor in Madhya Pradesh to have died due to the novel Coronavirus infection, as a few days back, another BJP councilor Dev Krishna Sankhla who was a municipal councilor in Indore had died due to the deadly infection at the SAIMS Hospital in Indore.

Meanwhile, just 49 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh over last 24 hours, taking state’s total positive headcount to 2837. With six more deaths being reported in the state over last 24 hours, the total death count due to the killer virus touched 157 in the state.

In a positive development, however, 174 COVID positive patients who had tested negative due to prolonged medical treatment at hospitals across MP were discharged from hospitals in the state, mostly in Indore and Bhopal. This is the largest chunk of positive patients being discharged in a single day following recovery from the killer disease.

With this so far 798 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering fully from the deadly infection.