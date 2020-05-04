STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP municipal councillor dies due to COVID-19, MP’s death count touches 157

Just 49 new cases reported in MP, but 174 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Published: 04th May 2020 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A ruling BJP municipal councillor died due to the deadly coronavirus infection at the RD Gardi Medical College Hospital in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Forty-year-old Muzaffar Hussain, the BJP councillor from Ward No. 32 of Ujjain Municipal Corporation who was admitted at the hospital around two weeks back and then tested positive for the COVID-19, died during the course of treatment on Sunday.

With this, a total of 31 patients have died so far in Ujjain, which has so far reported 156 positive cases.

According to informed sources, the councillor was engaged in distribution of essentials, including food grain and food packets among commoners in Ujjain and is likely to have contracted the deadly viral infection during that exercise only.

Hussain is the second BJP councillor in Madhya Pradesh to have died due to the novel Coronavirus infection, as a few days back, another BJP councilor Dev Krishna Sankhla who was a municipal councilor in Indore had died due to the deadly infection at the SAIMS Hospital in Indore.

Meanwhile, just 49 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh over last 24 hours, taking state’s total positive headcount to 2837. With six more deaths being reported in the state over last 24 hours, the total death count due to the killer virus touched 157 in the state.

In a positive development, however, 174 COVID positive patients who had tested negative due to prolonged medical treatment at hospitals across MP were discharged from hospitals in the state, mostly in Indore and Bhopal. This is the largest chunk of positive patients being discharged in a single day following recovery from the killer disease.

With this so far 798 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering fully from the deadly infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp