STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Case filed as poster banning entry of Muslim traders appear in MP village

“Isn’t this act against the Prime Minister’s appeal. Doesn’t such an act amount to offence under our law?," former CM Digvijaya Singh asked tweeting a picture of the poster.

Published: 04th May 2020 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Cops in Depalpur area of Indore district of Madhya Pradesh lodged a case against unidentified persons following a specific tip-off about a poster, banning entry of Muslim traders in the village having been put in Semalpur village.

“A case was registered against unidentified accused u/s 505(2) which deals with statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence),” Depalpur police station in-charge Gopal Parmar told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

He added that we had got inputs from our local informers about a poster having been put outside the Semalpur village.

“We sent a team to the village which is around 13 km from the police station, but the cops could find the poster. Maybe it was removed by then. We questioned around villagers, but no one told us about the poster. We’ve lodged a case in the matter and investigations are underway,” said Parmar.

Former CM Digvijaya Singh had tweeted earlier in the day, a picture of the poster which read Muslim vyapariyon ka gaanv mein pravesh nishedh hai (entry of Muslim traders is banned in the Semalpur village).

Singh had written in the tweet, “Isn’t this act against the Prime Minister’s appeal. Doesn’t such an act amount to offence under our law? I question this to the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP Police. Division and disintegration of society in this manner is not in national interest.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indore Madhya Pradesh police Islamophobia Muslims
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp