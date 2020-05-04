Case filed as poster banning entry of Muslim traders appear in MP village

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Cops in Depalpur area of Indore district of Madhya Pradesh lodged a case against unidentified persons following a specific tip-off about a poster, banning entry of Muslim traders in the village having been put in Semalpur village.

“A case was registered against unidentified accused u/s 505(2) which deals with statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence),” Depalpur police station in-charge Gopal Parmar told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

He added that we had got inputs from our local informers about a poster having been put outside the Semalpur village.

“We sent a team to the village which is around 13 km from the police station, but the cops could find the poster. Maybe it was removed by then. We questioned around villagers, but no one told us about the poster. We’ve lodged a case in the matter and investigations are underway,” said Parmar.

Former CM Digvijaya Singh had tweeted earlier in the day, a picture of the poster which read Muslim vyapariyon ka gaanv mein pravesh nishedh hai (entry of Muslim traders is banned in the Semalpur village).

क्या यह कृत्य प्रधान मंत्री मोदी जी की अपील के विरुद्ध नहीं है? क्या यह कृत्य हमारे क़ानून में दण्डनीय अपराध नहीं है? मेरे ये प्रश्न मुख्य मंत्री शिवराज चौहान जा व मप्र पुलिस से हैं। समाज में इस प्रकार का विभाजन-बिखराव देश हित में नहीं है। https://t.co/rGV1qD2UXh — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 3, 2020

Singh had written in the tweet, “Isn’t this act against the Prime Minister’s appeal. Doesn’t such an act amount to offence under our law? I question this to the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP Police. Division and disintegration of society in this manner is not in national interest.”