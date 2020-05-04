STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus transmission may rise as people come out: Experts

The rate at which COVID-19 is transmitted is down to 1.27 in India, significantly lower than in March, but researchers fear the gain may be lost in coming days due to relaxations in lockdown.

Published: 04th May 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Students who were stranded in Kota due to nationwide lockdown arrive by buses at New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The rate at which COVID-19 is transmitted is down to 1.27 in India, significantly lower than in March, but researchers fear the gain may be lost in coming days due to relaxations in lockdown.

On Sunday morning, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 39,980, with an increase of 2,644 new cases — the highest for a day so far. The doubling rate of active cases stands at 12 days. But researchers at ISM, Chennai found that the rising number of cases through April point to an effective Reproduction Number (R0) of 1.27, way lower than 1.83  in March.

An R0 of 1.27 indicates that 100 infected people will infect 127 others during the period of their infection. Though lower, this number is still very high and might continue to cause almost “exponential” rise in cases, researchers warned. “This R value could suggest substantial growth in new cases,” said Sitabhra Sinha of ISM.

Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

